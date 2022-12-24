Stonebwoy delights fans at Bhim concert

It was a roar and cheers from the large crowd when the Bhim president made his entry onto the stage, an electrifying appearance from the top star who delivered back-to-back wowing fans.

Jamaica's Busy Signal brought up the stage for a lit performance, undoubtedly why the Caribbean star was billed to join the fun this year.

No grand way to usher into the TIS period without a show to remember from the Bhim fraternity.