Stonebwoy delights fans at Bhim concert

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Most decorated Ghanaian dancehall and reggae star, Stonebwoy headlined in style an absolute delight performance in Accra for the sixth installment of his annual African-Caribbean concert series, BHIM Concert, the multiple-award-winning musician teamed up with his Jamaican brother Busy Signal at the Grand Arena and treated fans to grand sounds.

The fans were thrilled to some ground-stamping performances by Laruso, Epixode, Yawtog, Vanilla music, and FBS music taking fans aback to old tunes to rock their feet, and Sarkodie and Fameye coming through with the top performance, an absolute night to remember by fans who packed up at the Grand Arena to witness great showmanship and enjoy amazing sounds.

It was a roar and cheers from the large crowd when the Bhim president made his entry onto the stage, an electrifying appearance from the top star who delivered back-to-back wowing fans.

Jamaica's Busy Signal brought up the stage for a lit performance, undoubtedly why the Caribbean star was billed to join the fun this year.

No grand way to usher into the TIS period without a show to remember from the Bhim fraternity.

The goal of the music’s biggest night, which attracts fans from all over the world, is not only to remain one of the most anticipated annual events in the city, but to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture.

