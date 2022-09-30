RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stonebwoy delivers yet another thrilling performance at the GUBA Awards in Rwanda

Dorcas Agambila

The ‘live band king’ Stonebwoy was recently at the GUBA Awards and as usual, he did not disappoint.

Stonebwoy at Guba awards
Stonebwoy at Guba awards

Fresh off his Global Citizen Festival performance on Saturday, 24 September 2022, the ‘Activate ‘hitmaker gave Rwanda a performance to remember.

He was one of the acts that graced the stage at the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards held at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali (Rwanda).

His performance was announced with a VCR which showed Stonebwoy Street in Ashaiman and introduced him as a multi-hyphenate artist who dabbles in reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, and highlife.

Stonebwoy performed with a band and backup singers who showed off their vocals while harmonizing with him.

He started his set with ‘Le Gba Gbe’ and performed songs such as ‘Strength and Hope’, ‘Higher’, ‘Sobolo’, and ‘Therapy’ before ending his set with ‘Activate’. In addition to thrilling the crowd, Stonebwoy used his performance to preach oneness and unity in Africa.

His performance was received well by the audience as they nodded their heads, stood up to dance, and sang along. Notable among the persons who stood and danced during Stonebwoy's performance was the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

The GUBA Awards seek to reward the innovation of African individuals and organizations in the diaspora and home working towards the advancement of the community.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
