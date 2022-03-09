Although he is widely known as a formidable Afropop, Dancehall and Reggae musician, according to Spotify, Stonebwoy dominates hiplife streams on its platform in several European countries and Canada.

In a press release from Spotify on 9th March, 2022, the audio streaming platform indicated that;

“For Stonebwoy, who is Ghana's most-streamed artist for hiplife tracks in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, and Spain, joining forces with Caribbean artists and plugging into Caribbean music influences have been crucial,”

Explaining why working with Africans in the Diaspora is extremely important to his craft, Stonebwoy declared that he thinks Ghana has an incredible connection with her estranged kith and kin, which when tapped into, helps to enrich the communion between them.

"Ghana has been collaborating especially with the Caribbean nations -- Barbados the other time, Jamaica... so that we continue to experience one another, as Black people, as those who are believed to have had their roots deep down their Ghanaian lineage. Most of the countries or all the countries in the Caribbean are linked to Africa. I always say: Ghana has the soul", he said in Spotify's documentary.

In the past years, Stonebwoy has collaborated with at least 25 Jamaican artists not to talk of other acts in the Caribbean. Some of the heavyweights he has worked with include; Morgan Heritage, Buju Banton, Sean Paul, Jahmiel, Beniton, Jah Vinci, among others.

Only Sarkodie comes close as the rapper’s “hiplife tracks have seen him sit atop the rankings of the most streamed hiplife music artist in the USA, France, Nigeria, Italy, Australia, and Belgium,” according to Spotify.

According to the Swedish music streaming powerhouse, twelve countries outside Ghana share 86% of exported hiplife streams on its platform. The USA “alone” accounts for 22.02%. of those streams.

Spotify has been available on the continent since 2018, a decade after it changed music listening when it was launched in 2008.