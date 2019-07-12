The dancehall act has been in America, where he has also been on a media tour to sell his music to the world. At one of his such interviews with Ebro Darden, he explained that “Tuff Seed” is an inspirational song for his fans.

The song produced by Streetbeatz, has motivational lyrics that empowers us not to give up during trails, but like a seed, when grounded, one must rather find the power within to germinate to become fruitful.

Watch the video below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.