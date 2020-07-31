The American singer released the song ahead of her “Black is King” album visual today, and the video has generated half a million views in less than 5 hours.

Reacting to this, Medikal said: “Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio”.

Sarkodie called the collaboration a ‘big moment for Ghana’.

Edem called Shatta Wale by his last name and congratulated him.

M.anifest couldn’t hide his joy.

Red carpet queen Nana Akua Addo said: “This is a win for Ghana And Ghana music I celebrate you @shattawalenima KING OF KINGS SM to the World”.

Kwaw Kese confessed, saying: “I must confess… that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man.”

Stonebwoy couldn’t be more proud of his ‘blood’. “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood,” he tweeted.

Pappy Kojo tweeted: “This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale”.

Fuse ODG stated: “THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii”

Trigmatic said it’s time Africa wake up and realise our true potential.

“Shatta is big in our space and queen B definitely needs a piece of that African Cake ! It’s time for Africa to wake up and realise our true potential. Makaa maka.”

Sister Derby said: “@shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now! But this be the beginning of even greater things… paaa paaa paaa paaa.”

Bisa Kdei had a few words.