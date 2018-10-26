Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from “Epistles of Mama” album

news

Musician Stonebwoy has finally provided an explanation to the change in the release date of his “Epistles of Mama” album and the subsequent removal of Sean Paul collaboration, “Most Original”.

The Burniton Music Group label owner went mad on Twitter Thursday night (October 25) when Pulse.com.gh published the sudden changes in the 24-track (now 23-track) album.

He claimed the story had no ‘content’ and that the headline was ‘senseless’. He added that the reporter is dumb.

“Someone just sent me this from abroad. U can Imagine How We Are Perceived Out deh Globally. Everyday “SENSELESS” Headlines.Empty Content. WHY? We Won’t Get anywhere with this.

Bloggers/Writers aren’t We Too Blessed And Smart To Be Acting Dumb. WhenTheWiseKeepMuteFoolsMultiply,” he tweeted.

But, in a follow-up interview on Zylofon FM on Friday, October 26, he confessed to making changes in the album but for a reason.

The “Run Go” singer said he removed “Most Original” with Sean Paul and re-released on iTunes as a single.

“The song (Most Original feat. Sean Paul) was re-released. Most people do not know what re-release means,” Stonebwoy noted.

The album’s new release date (June 2018) remains the same on iTunes but the original release year states 2017.

Stonebwoy's 2018 edition of his annual concert "Ashaiman to the World" comes off Saturday, October 27. Top artistes billed to perform include Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Darko Vibes and hiplife legend, Okomfour Kwadee.