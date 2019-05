Stonebwoy pulled out a gun when Shatta Wale and his team run to the stage after the winner of Raggae-Dancehall artiste winner was announced.

This disrupted the show for some minutes because there was a little scuffle between Shatta Wale’s crew and that of Stonebwoy.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy's arrest, even though it has not been confirmed by the Police.