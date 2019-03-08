According to him, the “Kpo k3k3” hit maker is far ahead of his peers, but many people are simply reluctant to admit it.

Kwaw Kese made the statement following his appearance at the Independence Concert held at Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

“He’s the best. You know,” the rapper told Citi TV when asked to rate Stonebwoy in the Ghana music industry.

“…people don’t want to speak the truth but as an industry player, I know Stonebwoy is the best of his time,” he added.

Stonebwoy has once been adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), while he is also a BET winner.

The Independence Concert was graced by a host of artistes, who performed to mark Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

Aside Kwaw Kese and Stonenwoy, the likes of OV, Kelvynboy, Kwamina MP, Kwesi Arthur, Sefa, Tic, Rocky Dawuni and Ponobiom also performed at the concert.

