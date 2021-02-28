The Ghanaian singer was a guest on UTV's United Showbiz programme last night where she performed some of her songs to entertain viewers at home who were enchanted by her showmanship.

Stonebwoy couldn't resist Efya's live band performance craft either as he also took to Twitter to say that "@EFYA_Nokturnal is super talented and an incredibly amazing performer".

The comment from the dancehall act has received more than 700 retweets and over 100 comments from fans who couldn't help but agree with the Bhim Nation President who is equally regarded as one of the country's best performers.

The Ghanaian singer performed 'Saara' in the post above whilst she sang other popular songs to thrill viewers of United Showbiz. See some reactions below to Efya's enchanting performance.