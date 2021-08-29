Stonebwoy, King Promise cause stir at Yam Festival in the U.K. (WATCH)

The event held at Clapham Common, South London on Bank Holiday on Saturday August 28, saw thrilling performance from top African stars including Beenie Man, Davido, Kehlani, Koffee, King Promise and Stonebwoy.
Two of Ghana’s hottest stars, Stonebwoy and King Promise, put up a sterling performance at the 2021 edition of Yam Festival.
The highlight of the show was when Ghana’s Stonebwoy and King Promise stormed the stage to perform their top songs to the hyper audience.
Although the show had a few technical issues, majority of attendees say it was a successful one.
Last week, while in London for the show, Stonebwoy paid a courtesy call to Ghana High Commissioner and the two interacted about Ghana music and more.
During the discussion, the Bhim Nation singer disclosed a meagre amount he has paid been as royalty from Ghana ever since his career.
"I am saying it here on camera, this is Stonebwoy, I am telling the truth, the amount I have ever gotten from making music as royalty from Ghana is two-thousand Ghana cedis," Stonebwoy said and out of shock, Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed "what?"
“But what about all these your songs that are being played almost every minute?" the High Commissioner quizzed and Stonebow replied, "the conversation is big in Ghana, they know".
