Stonebwoy, King Promise cause stir at Yam Festival in the U.K. (WATCH)

The highlight of the show was when Ghana’s Stonebwoy and King Promise stormed the stage to perform their top songs to the hyper audience.

Although the show had a few technical issues, majority of attendees say it was a successful one.

Last week, while in London for the show, Stonebwoy paid a courtesy call to Ghana High Commissioner and the two interacted about Ghana music and more.

During the discussion, the Bhim Nation singer disclosed a meagre amount he has paid been as royalty from Ghana ever since his career.

"I am saying it here on camera, this is Stonebwoy, I am telling the truth, the amount I have ever gotten from making music as royalty from Ghana is two-thousand Ghana cedis," Stonebwoy said and out of shock, Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed "what?"