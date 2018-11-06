Pulse.com.gh logo
Stonebwoy lists his top 5 Ghanaian rappers

  Published:
Stonebwoy play

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has listed his top five Ghanaian rap artistes.

The “Most Original” singer made this known during an interview on Citi TV.

According to him, his choice isn’t a disrespect to any Ghanaian rapper but he is up for a creative individual.

“I don’t mean to disrespect any rapper. I am up for any creative person but not in order of importance we have Sarkodie, we have Paedae and I love Obibini, and Strongman and finally Yaa Pono,” he said as quoted by Citinewsroom.

The issue of who rules the rap game in Ghana has always been a debatable one on the entertainment front.

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?

The fight for supremacy in the hip hop world has been characterised by rap battles and ‘diss’ songs against rappers who are deemed rivals.

A few years ago, Sarkodie and M.anifest were locked in a duel over who was king in rap.

They waged lyrical ‘war’ with their songs, generating a lot of excitement and antagonism among their respective fans.

Stories can be told of similar feuds between Ex-Doe and Chicago, Obrafuor and Lord Kenya, Teephlow and Strongman, among others.

Even though Stonebwoy has made a choice of top five rappers in Ghana, the debate on who really rules the rap game lives on.

