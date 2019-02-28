The Burniton Music record label owner was nominated for Favourite African Star category alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya).
The five effervescent stars that make up the South African nominees for the only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed include: Nomzamo Mbatha, AKA, Siya Kolisi, Kagiso Rabada and Somizi in the Favourite South African Star category and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya) and Stonebwoy (Ghana) in the Favourite African Star category.
Also, Davido from Nigeria is the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.
Music mogul, DJ Khaled, is set to host the 2019 Nickelodeon’s KCAs – the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids. DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage.
Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favourites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love.
DJ Khaled is also nominated in three categories at the awards.
How to vote for Stonebwoy
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter using #VoteStonebwoy #KCA, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.
See all the nominations below. The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards will broadcast live on Saturday, March 23.
TELEVISION:
Favourite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favourite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favourite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favourite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favourite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favourite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favourite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favourite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favourite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favourite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
MUSIC:
Favourite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favourite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favourite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favourite Song
Delicate (Taylor Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings (Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favourite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favourite Collaboration
Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favourite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favourite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favourite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favourite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favourite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf