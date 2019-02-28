The Burniton Music record label owner was nominated for Favourite African Star category alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya).

The five effervescent stars that make up the South African nominees for the only live event where kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed include: Nomzamo Mbatha, AKA, Siya Kolisi, Kagiso Rabada and Somizi in the Favourite South African Star category and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya) and Stonebwoy (Ghana) in the Favourite African Star category.

Also, Davido from Nigeria is the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

Music mogul, DJ Khaled, is set to host the 2019 Nickelodeon’s KCAs – the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids. DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage.

Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favourites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love.

DJ Khaled is also nominated in three categories at the awards.

How to vote for Stonebwoy

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter using #VoteStonebwoy #KCA, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.

See all the nominations below. The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards will broadcast live on Saturday, March 23.

TELEVISION:

Favourite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favourite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favourite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favourite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favourite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favourite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favourite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favourite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favourite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favourite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

MUSIC:

Favourite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favourite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favourite Song

Delicate (Taylor Swift)

In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)

In My Feelings (Drake)

Natural (Imagine Dragons)

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favourite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favourite Collaboration

Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favourite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favourite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favourite Social Star

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favourite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf