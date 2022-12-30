Stonebwoy receives plaque from Audiomack after historic 100 million streams

The plaque was presented to Stonebwoy by the Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson and Director of Brand and Media partnerships for Audiomack, Charlotte Bawana.

Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy signed on to Audiomack in 2019, with his 37 songs on the platform making him one of the highest streamed artistes on the continent.

“This is for all of you, this is every single stream that you guys streamed. God Bless you! And, I promise you that next year, I am going to drop an Album,” Stonebwoy said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Audiomack announced the launch of its continent-wide #KeepTheBeatGoing campaign in Ghana.

The campaign which was inspired by the heartbeat of music – the drum – is designed to empower creatives and inspire listeners to tap in with new music from across Africa.

In Ghana, the Keep The Beat Going campaign will feature a creator workshop, billboards featuring top acts such as Stonebwoy, KiDi and MzVee, playlists from top Ghanaian artists, digital ads and a compelling documentary telling the Ghanaian stories through music.