For reaching this historic milestone, he was presented with a plaque following his performance at the 2022 Afrochella Festival on Thursday.
Stonebwoy receives plaque from Audiomack after history-making 100 million streams
Versatile artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has become the first Ghanaian musician to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack.
Recommended articles
The plaque was presented to Stonebwoy by the Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson and Director of Brand and Media partnerships for Audiomack, Charlotte Bawana.
Stonebwoy signed on to Audiomack in 2019, with his 37 songs on the platform making him one of the highest streamed artistes on the continent.
“This is for all of you, this is every single stream that you guys streamed. God Bless you! And, I promise you that next year, I am going to drop an Album,” Stonebwoy said.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Audiomack announced the launch of its continent-wide #KeepTheBeatGoing campaign in Ghana.
The campaign which was inspired by the heartbeat of music – the drum – is designed to empower creatives and inspire listeners to tap in with new music from across Africa.
In Ghana, the Keep The Beat Going campaign will feature a creator workshop, billboards featuring top acts such as Stonebwoy, KiDi and MzVee, playlists from top Ghanaian artists, digital ads and a compelling documentary telling the Ghanaian stories through music.
“The Keep The Beat Going campaign is our way of further connecting the Audiomack audience to the diverse world of African music. We care about the artist, the producer, and the fan, and want to make sure they are represented across billboards, radio ads, and more as we move music forward worldwide,” said Jason Johnson, VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh