Stonebwoy rocks stage with legendary Angelique Kidjo at 40th Anniversary concert

The two incredible icons performed their latest collaboration 'Manodzi' of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album in an absolutely warming atmosphere in Albert Hall

The night was truly unforgettable as the Beninese singer-songwriter, and five-time Grammy Award winner took center stage. She delivered electrifying performances of some of her best-loved songs, accompanied by the Chineke! Orchestra and other esteemed artists who graced the stage.

Angelique Kidjo's global reach and influence were evident through her extensive musical catalog, skillfully blending West African traditions from her youth with American R&B, funk, and jazz, drawing inspiration from Europe and Latin America.