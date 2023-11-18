The event celebrated Angelique Kidjo's remarkable contributions to the global influence of Afro-sounds, impacting lives worldwide and serving as an inspiration to women in Africa.
Stonebwoy rocks stage with legendary Angelique Kidjo at 40th Anniversary concert
Ghana's most decorated reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy shares the stage with Africa's most eminent icon Angelique Kidjo at her 40th Anniversary concert held at the Albert Hall in London.
The two incredible icons performed their latest collaboration 'Manodzi' of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album in an absolutely warming atmosphere in Albert Hall
The night was truly unforgettable as the Beninese singer-songwriter, and five-time Grammy Award winner took center stage. She delivered electrifying performances of some of her best-loved songs, accompanied by the Chineke! Orchestra and other esteemed artists who graced the stage.
Angelique Kidjo's global reach and influence were evident through her extensive musical catalog, skillfully blending West African traditions from her youth with American R&B, funk, and jazz, drawing inspiration from Europe and Latin America.
The concert marked the beginning of Kidjo's year-long world tour, covering continents such as Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America, with a grand finale planned at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall in 2024.
