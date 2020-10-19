Loggy Entertainment & Klassik Promo Inc have set up Saturday, November 1, 2020 for a mega virtual concert with Samini and Stonebwoy headlining. Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata have also been listed as performers on the night.

For a very long time, fans haven’t witness a “Stonebwoy and Samini” concert. The energy and vibe these 2 giants bring to the stage is always a notch higher in history. Though Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene are also very good performers with multiple hits defending the highlife and afrobeats seen, many are in high anticipation to witness Samini and Stonebwoy on the night of the show down.

The virtual concert announcement was officially launched on 4syteTV with ace host, Giovani Caleb, on Sunday evening, October 18th.

Dubbed “Gh Unite”, the concert is supposed to cement peace and unity among Ghanaians ahead of the elections as well as prepare the grounds for a jolly Christmas. Live streaming Tickets for the virtual concert are selling for GHC 20 only and can be purchased via www.ghunite.co

Prince Nana Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Papa Loggy, CEO of Loggy Entertainment in a media engagement at the launch is very elated this maiden concert will be a prelude to many more to come. And since we are in the corona season, virtual concerts have become the ‘new normal’ that globally, many concerts have switched to and it’s nice and engaging as well, owing to COVID-19 protocol observations.