Stonebwoy set to release action-packed visuals for 'Gidigba'

Dorcas Agambila

Stonebwoy, the beloved Ghanaian superstar is set to release a movie for his latest single, 'Gidigba' (Firm and Strong) which has got fans excited.

The movie is set for release on October 28, 2022, at 5 PM Ghana time.

To build anticipation ahead of the release, Stonebwoy dropped the trailer of the 'Gidigba' movie across his various social media accounts.

The visuals feature a happy family of four. The loving family is having a chat as the mother and son share a brief hug.

The next scene captures the family begging for their lives as someone points a gun at them. The parents are eventually killed in the presence of their daughter. On the other hand, the son witnessed the incident as he peeped through a hole.

Hurt by the murder of his parents; he plans to revenge his parents with the help of a group of young men.

Gidigba was released September 2022, a potent fusion of the hip-hop, Afro-pop, and dancehall sound that has made him one of Africa’s most important artists. The song currently has 188,013 views on YouTube.

According to him, ‘GIDIGBA’ is what fans are craving from Stonebwoy,”.

“It has an original Stonebwoy factor, but it can also be for the progressive audience we’re trying to achieve. I can bet on this song in terms of lyrics. ‘Gidigba’ is a street term it’s a Nigerian, Yoruba term that means ‘firm & grounded.’ Africa will gravitate towards this. Produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
