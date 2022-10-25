Stonebwoy set to release action-packed visuals for 'Gidigba'

To build anticipation ahead of the release, Stonebwoy dropped the trailer of the 'Gidigba' movie across his various social media accounts.

The visuals feature a happy family of four. The loving family is having a chat as the mother and son share a brief hug.

The next scene captures the family begging for their lives as someone points a gun at them. The parents are eventually killed in the presence of their daughter. On the other hand, the son witnessed the incident as he peeped through a hole.

Hurt by the murder of his parents; he plans to revenge his parents with the help of a group of young men.

Gidigba was released September 2022, a potent fusion of the hip-hop, Afro-pop, and dancehall sound that has made him one of Africa’s most important artists. The song currently has 188,013 views on YouTube.

According to him, ‘GIDIGBA’ is what fans are craving from Stonebwoy,”.