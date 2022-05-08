Stonebwoy settles Tinny’s debt to get his confiscated car released

The event planner, Yaw Menkasa said he paid the rapper ¢2000 for a performance in his hometown in the Oti Region.

He subsequently lodged a complaint at the Taifa Police Station. The police on the back of the report seized Tinny’s car when he presented himself to the police. The Police asked him to refund the money by Monday, May 9 or risk being arrested.

Upon hearing the story, Stonebwoy pledged to refund the owed on behalf of Tinny.

The Reggae Dancehall artist honoured his word and gave the money to host of Hitz 103.9 FM on ‘You Say Wetin' show, Prince Tsegah to be given to Yaw Menkasa.

Stonebwoy picked up about three awards at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on May 6 and 7, 2022.

The Dancehall artiste has also recently signed a global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa.

Def Jam Africa, which launched in 2020, will represent his music across Africa, whilst Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the US.

0207 Def Jam, the frontline Universal Music UK label that named Ghanaian London-born twin brothers Alec and Alex Boateng as Co-Presidents in 2020, will support Stonebwoy in the UK.