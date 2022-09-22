Stonebwoy solicits Oxlade’s help for the remix of his 'Therapy' song

The Award-winning dancehall crooner graced the speakers of his followers and music enthusiasts with the smashing, which is steadily making outstanding success on the music market.

The song has dominated all digital streaming services and continues to project and extend its wings outside of Ghana’s boundaries, advancing Stonebwoy’s musical career.

Oxlade, a singer from Nigeria, posted the song on his Twitter page, and Stonebwoy responded by saying he wanted to work with him on the remix version.

Oxlade in the comment section dropped a handshake emoji which implied that he is up for the remix.

This won’t be Oxlade’s first Ghana Collaboration. Recall that he was featured on Sarkodie’s “Non-Living things” which was released in 2021.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, released his first single “Therapy” for the year on My 3, 2022 and it has amassed over 1million views on YouTube which was shortly after Stonebwoy sealed a music distribution deal with Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Africa.

Therapy is an Afrobeat-inspired record, infused with different sweet melodies, acquiring production from IzyBeats, who blessed the track with so much quality sound and fitness.

Stonebwoy is a household name in Ghana Music Industry, his name comes straight to your mind anytime you hear tracks like; "Activate", "My Name", "Run Go" and many more credited to him, he has written his name on the minds of many music listeners.