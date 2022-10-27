Stonebwoy thrills patrons at Google Staff UK closing ceremony of Black History Month

The multi-award-winning musician set the mood in the auditorium with a magnificent immersive performance to close off this year's activities.

To thrill patrons on the night, he was also joined by some of the biggest musical acts in the business, most notably Nigeria's Adekunle Gold, who showed the audiences the right way to end a show.

The global superstar has proven beyond any doubt that he is the king of stage performance which is evidenced in his headline performances at festivals, including SummerJam Festival, Reggae Sundance Festival, Global Citizen Festival, Afropunk Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival, Afrobeats Festival, his Ashaiman To The World Festival, and Bhim Concert.

The Google UK Black History Month celebration offers the black community in the UK an opportunity to learn, reflect on, and celebrate the impact of Black heritage and culture.

Last year, Google Arts & Culture launched over 80 new stories in collaboration with a range of cultural partners across the UK to support the importance of learning about our shared histories.