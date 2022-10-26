Notable among them is two of Ghana’s top dancehall musicians Andrew Samini who is known as Samini, and Livingstone Etse Satekla known as Stonebwoy.
Stonebwoy Vs Samini: Who has the most hit songs?
Ghana’s music industry has produced a couple of great dancehall musicians over the last few decades.
One might argue out that Samini is the biggest among the two considering the fact that Samini was the one who nurtured Stonebwoy.
However, things have changed as Stonebwoy has gone on to become a household name in the music industry.
Samini has been in the music industry for close to 20 years as he started as a backing vocalist in most of the popular songs back in the day. One of his songs that most Ghanaians remember him for is his 'LINDA' track.
Whiles Stonebwoy, the beloved Ghanaian superstar who is a father of two has been in the music scene for over a decade and has produced some lovely tunes. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, he has really given Ghanaians more than they deserve musically.
However, it isn’t all his having great music, but have they exceeded expectations.
This article seeks to compare these great artistes with their most popular and hit songs.
Kindly note that this article doesn’t seek to cause mayhem within their fans and followers. This is just for entertainment purposes as they are all good musicians with some of the best tunes.
SAMINI
My Own
Iskoki
Obra
Obaa
Body Flame
Violate
My Baby
Gyae Shi
Sweet Mistake
Linda
Tempo
Time Bomb
Odo
Atemudu
African Lady
Movement
Anniversay song
Where My Baby Dey
Kangaroo
STONEBWOY
Go Higher
Run Go
Hero
My Name
Ghetto Love
Critical
Come from far(WO Gb3 J3k3)
Mightylele
African Party
Activate
Therapy
Nominate
Putuu Freestyle
Bawasaaba
Tuff Seed
Pull up
Baafira
Sobolo
Wame
People dey
With these number of hit and popular songs, we would leave it here for the fans and music lovers to decide who actually has the most hit songs. You can also add to the list incase we missed some.
