Stonebwoy Vs Samini: Who has the most hit songs?

One might argue out that Samini is the biggest among the two considering the fact that Samini was the one who nurtured Stonebwoy.

However, things have changed as Stonebwoy has gone on to become a household name in the music industry.

Samini has been in the music industry for close to 20 years as he started as a backing vocalist in most of the popular songs back in the day. One of his songs that most Ghanaians remember him for is his 'LINDA' track.

Whiles Stonebwoy, the beloved Ghanaian superstar who is a father of two has been in the music scene for over a decade and has produced some lovely tunes. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, he has really given Ghanaians more than they deserve musically.

However, it isn’t all his having great music, but have they exceeded expectations.

This article seeks to compare these great artistes with their most popular and hit songs.

Kindly note that this article doesn’t seek to cause mayhem within their fans and followers. This is just for entertainment purposes as they are all good musicians with some of the best tunes.

SAMINI

My Own

Iskoki

Obra

Obaa

Body Flame

Violate

My Baby

Gyae Shi

Sweet Mistake

Linda

Tempo

Time Bomb

Odo

Atemudu

African Lady

Movement

Anniversay song

Where My Baby Dey

Kangaroo

STONEBWOY

Go Higher

Run Go

Hero

My Name

Ghetto Love

Critical

Come from far(WO Gb3 J3k3)

Mightylele

African Party

Activate

Therapy

Nominate

Putuu Freestyle

Bawasaaba

Tuff Seed

Pull up

Baafira

Sobolo

Wame

People dey