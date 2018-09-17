Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show

news

The fourth episode in the Glo Mega Shows, scheduled for Saturday, September 22, is billed to be a full house of highly sought after mega stars slated for the event.

Already, eight A-class performing artistes have been confirmed for the mega music showdown, which holds at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday.

On top of the pack of musical heavyweights are dancehall maestro, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, dancehall master, Stonebwoy and world famous music icon, Wizkid. These stars will be joined by the delectable Yemi Alade, Tekno, Ghana’s own diva, MzVee, Kofi Kinaata and Tanzania’s finest voice, Diamond Platnumz.

This exceptional blend of performers has been predicted to literally ‘shut down’ the city of Accra on Saturday, September 22.

Wizkid is an internationally acclaimed song writer and singer and continues to enjoy a successful run across the world, basking in the adulation of music lovers wherever he steps.

Samini, is a rare bundle of talent, master of a sonorous mixt of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. He has a huge following across Ghana and beyond. On the other hand, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, is a highly priced award clinching afro-pop, dancehall and reggae artiste from Ghana whose fame transcends the country’s frontiers.

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known to millions by her stage name, MzVee, is another afro-pop, dancehall and R&B performer. She released a single, Come and See My Moda, featuring Nigerian award-winning songstress, Yemi Alade, who, incidentally, is also billed for the event on Saturday. Tekno had also featured in the maiden musical outing of the Glo Mega Shows in Accra last month.

This Saturday’s event is the fourth in the five-episode mega shows which Glo Mobile is hosting in Ghana. The first event, a comedy show dubbed Laffta fest, was held on Sunday, August 12, while the second episode, Mega Music, followed on Saturday, August 25. The third event, also a comedy show, was held on Sunday, September 9. All the events are being held by Glo Mobile for the benefit of its subscribers in Ghana.

Glo’s Head of Business, Mr Uche Ojo, disclosed that the company designed the music and comedy events to “appreciate our teeming supporters in Ghana. We are also using the events to welcome new subscribers to join the network and experience the best of services, especially data, from Glo, the grandmasters of Data in Ghana”.

He disclosed that the response of subscribers during the past three events have been tremendously encouraging and promised that this will “galvanize Glo to continue to do the best to offer excellent services to our growing subscribers across Ghana”.

To attend this music event, Glo subscribers can dial *5301# to opt in and use a minimum GHc20 for voice or GHc30 for both voice and data on their Glo line in 30 days before the event. With this, the subscriber gets an invitation from Glo through SMS and confirmation calls. Those who already qualified to attend last comedy show are also qualified to attend this music event.

For those who are not yet on the Glo network, they can purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 with 3.2GB data that can be used anytime, register and get an invite. Such persons can get their tickets at select locations across Accra such as 37 Max Mart, Accra Mall Silverbird Cinema, West Hills Mall Silverbird Cinema, Airport Shell, Shell Dansoman, Baatsona Total, SMICE Phone Shop at Kotoka International Airport and at Junction Mall at Nungua.