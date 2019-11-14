This debut release marks DJ Justice entry into the music scene as he kicks start his singing career officially under Burniton Music Group.

The Burniton Music Group affiliate has created the niche for himself as one of the successful artiste disc jockeys and is ready to showcase yet another God-given talent.

The official audio of “Boyz Ayeshi” by DJ Justice featuring Maxzy, produced by Kantiqles will be available on all global and local digital stores online for streaming and purchase on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Keep your tabs on this platform to also cop your copy.