Stop blackmailing female musicians with sex – Stephanie Benson to artistes mangers

During the latest episode of the TV show, the hosts and pundits, who are all women, agreed in unison that many female artistes in the country are coerced by their managers into sexual relationships in order to get support for their music careers.

She urged the male managers to refrain from thinking with their genitalia when dealing with the future of Ghanaian music.

“If the guys {artiste managers} care about Ghana and Ghana music that much, and our female artiste, then they should stop trying to blackmail those girls into opening their legs for them,” Stephanie Benson said.

Pulse Ghana

The internationally recognized singer and performer indicated that most of the young females who find themselves in this situation are often desperate.

“You see, desperation can make people do things that they don’t really want to do. Sometimes I see that side of it. That’s why I don’t judge people. It’s all well and good to sit here and say don’t do this, don’t do that. Don’t be that way. But I’m predominantly a mother as well. But if you are struggling hardest and you are loving music or you want to be famous. That kind of desperation makes you do things.”

She added that her children are lucky to be protected from facing such dilemmas.

The 51-year-old is married with five children.