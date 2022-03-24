Ghana’s queen of jazz said this on TV3’s Ladies Circle.
Stop blackmailing female musicians with sex – Stephanie Benson to artistes mangers
Singer, Stephanie Benson, has entreated male artistes managers to think more about improving Ghanaian music than demanding sex from female musicians under them.
During the latest episode of the TV show, the hosts and pundits, who are all women, agreed in unison that many female artistes in the country are coerced by their managers into sexual relationships in order to get support for their music careers.
She urged the male managers to refrain from thinking with their genitalia when dealing with the future of Ghanaian music.
“If the guys {artiste managers} care about Ghana and Ghana music that much, and our female artiste, then they should stop trying to blackmail those girls into opening their legs for them,” Stephanie Benson said.
The internationally recognized singer and performer indicated that most of the young females who find themselves in this situation are often desperate.
“You see, desperation can make people do things that they don’t really want to do. Sometimes I see that side of it. That’s why I don’t judge people. It’s all well and good to sit here and say don’t do this, don’t do that. Don’t be that way. But I’m predominantly a mother as well. But if you are struggling hardest and you are loving music or you want to be famous. That kind of desperation makes you do things.”
She added that her children are lucky to be protected from facing such dilemmas.
The 51-year-old is married with five children.
She was discovered at a London nightclub by Pete Waterman. Her contract with Pete saw the release of her first single, "Now is the Time," which rose to the top 20 on UK dance charts. Benson went on a promotional tour across Europe until her contract with Pete came to an end. After that she collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Wayne Vaughn, Celine Dion among others.
