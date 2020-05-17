Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has thrown a gauntlet at her fellow gospel star, Joe Mettle; labelling him as overhyped.

According to the "Obinyanimi" hitmaker, Joe Mettle isn't the only gospel musician in Ghana, therefore, the media should desist from hyping him.

Patience Nyarko

She contends that Joe Mettle can't write songs and he only rehashes hymnals from the Pentecost and Methodist churches.

In a live radio interview, she also accused the industry of sidelining real gospel music writers for Joe Mettle.

Watch her rant below