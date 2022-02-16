'Stop pushing Gyakie as standard for females in the industry' - Mr Logic fires

According to Mr Logic, such comments can create friction for the young singer and ruin her brand. “I don’t agree with Hammer. What happened to MzVee, Efya, Sista Afia, and even S3fa?" he quizzed.

He explains that "I am not against Gyakie; I am a fan of her music but I will not allow this argument to go through. We should stop pushing Gyakie as a standard for the females in the industry. This thing can create some serious enemies for her".

His comments come as a reply to legendary music producer, Da Hammer, who made a statement that suggested that Gyakie has become a standard for female musicians.

Mr Logic went on to advise stakeholders of the Ghanaian music industry to rather urge and encourage all female musicians to work hard.