'Stop pushing Gyakie as standard for females in the industry' - Mr Logic fires

Mr Logic is voicing out against Gyakie being used as a standard to measure other female acts in Ghana.

The music pundit whilst speaking on Hitz FM admonished the Ghanaian music industry players to desist from using the 'Forever' singer as a measuring rod for other female musicians.

According to Mr Logic, such comments can create friction for the young singer and ruin her brand. “I don’t agree with Hammer. What happened to MzVee, Efya, Sista Afia, and even S3fa?" he quizzed.

He explains that "I am not against Gyakie; I am a fan of her music but I will not allow this argument to go through. We should stop pushing Gyakie as a standard for the females in the industry. This thing can create some serious enemies for her".

His comments come as a reply to legendary music producer, Da Hammer, who made a statement that suggested that Gyakie has become a standard for female musicians.

Mr Logic went on to advise stakeholders of the Ghanaian music industry to rather urge and encourage all female musicians to work hard.

The only thing you can do is to tell them to up their game and market themselves. Don’t tell them to do music like Gyakie. She is young and now coming. She even came to meet other females and even learnt from some of them," Mr Logic emphasized.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

