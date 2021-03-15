Unhappy Ghanaian music lovers have been expressing disappointment since last night over no Ghanaian act making it to the Grammys this year after Nigerian acts, Burna Boy and Wizkid emerged as winners.

Reacting to the social media comments, Kelvyn Boy is saying that "don't worry Ghana!!" adding that "myself and my brothers/sisters will soon bring home one".

However, the 'Mia' singer is calling for equal support for all Ghanaian acts that will eventually see Ghanaian musicians making it to the Recording Academy when he noted that "until then, let's learn to support each other and begin to push every Ghanaian artiste equally".

In a post shared to his Instagram post, Kelvyn Boy concluded that "to be honest, most of us got it" and asked that "stop tearing us down".

In related news, Stonebwoy has sent out a congratulatory message to the Nigerian music industry over Burna Boy and Wizkid's Grammy win.

The two Nigerian music giants emerged as award winners from the prestigious music awards show which has happened last night at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

Burna Boy and Wizkid Twitter

According to Stonebwoy, the win for the West African country comes to prove that Nigeria has been putting in an effort, to represent Africa globally when it comes to entertainment.

"With all due respect let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene," Stonebwoy tweeted.

The Ghanaian dancehall emphasized that "Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys" and commenting on Ghana's fiasco at the world's biggest music award scheme, he said, "as for Ghana, smh I'll be back".