According to the Ghanaian socialite who is now nursing a music career with two singles already released, the people insisting that she quits singing because she isn't that good may be doing so out of hatred.

"It is fine for people to criticise me because I know I am going to get better, but when you tell me to stop, no I am not going to stop. You go to sleep, I am going to work hard to be perfect," Hajia 4 Real said in an exclusive pulse.com.gh interview.

Hajia 4Real

She emphasized that "people that are telling me to stop music should stop talking because I am not going to stop. Do you understand? You can tell me to work on my voice, my dancing, my lyrics. I will work towards it, but stopping is pure hatred."

Speaking about the inspiration about her latest 'Fine Girl' track, the mother of one said "Fine Girl is just about me, you know everywhere I go people see me and be like “Ei fine girl where are you from? Even when I travel they see me and they cannot tell where I am from.

She continued that "they keep asking me “Where are you from?” and I tell them I am from Ghana. So I was like okay, why don’t we make a song about this fine girl from Ghana. So I decided to make this song for my beautiful queens in Ghana".

"Beautiful, confident, black women. That’s all" Hajia 4 Real added and disclosed that Kuami Eugene produced the song and helped her to write.

Hajia 4 Real acknowledged that "honestly, when I started music, I didn’t know what people will say. I didn’t know how they were going to take it. You know, but I must say it has been amazing. The love and support".

According to the 'Fine Girl' singer, she is working so hard this year, therefore, fans should expect collaborations and awards.

"I have an inhouse studio, I have a dance room, I have a vocal teacher so this year expect a lot from me. Expect a lot of collaborations, at the right time expect some awards from me," she said and added more in the video below.