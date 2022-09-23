The seven minutes track "Mel made me do it" arrives with a visual that has an appearance from Jose Mourinho, Dave, Usain Bolt, and others playing a cameo.
Stormzy returns with a new single "Mel made me do it" after a long hiatus
British-Ghanaian grime MC Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. who goes by the monicker Stormzy is back on the scene with the latest single which features ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho as a cameo.
Stormzy samples Mourihno's comment "I prefer not to speak, if I speak I am in big trouble"
The AS Roma coach shared a photo of himself and Stormzy on social media with a message appreciating the rapper for including him in the project.
"Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video out today. I had a great time," the AS ROMA manager wrote.
Well, its no surprise to see or have footballers turn up as video vixens, a couple of football stars have either way starred in music videos or movies. Didier Drogba's made a dramatic appearance in Julia Channels' dance hit "Forever in a day"
Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Frimpong also appeared in Lethal Bizzle’s song “Leave It Yeah” Alessandro Del Piero in Oasis, Peter Crouch, and other on-field stars.
