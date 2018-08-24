Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)

news

Rapper Strongman takes a strike at the impending problems in Ghana in this new highlife song titled Change featuring Zylofon Music signee Kumi Guitar.

In an era where politics, religion and the general attitude of most Ghanaians is a total opposite of what it used to be, the Sarkcess Music signee addresses them through what he does best.

Using his talent as a tool to disseminate address issues, the award-winning rapper takes us through the deep cuts of how shady these issues are and pleads to the government and people of Ghana to act right in nation building to make the country the safe haven it used to be.

Production credit to KC Beatz.

Listen to the full sound below.