Stubborn Academy new signee Tom D’Frick releases his first song featuring Medikal

A lot of questions were asked on what his first project would be like and finally, we are happy to say he has released a new song dubbed 'Be Wicked' featuring AMG Business power-plug, Medikal who doubles as his label CEO.

In the song, Tom D'Frick displayed his lyrical prowess and that was topped up by MDK who is known to be a deliverer of hits in the Ghanaian music industry.

This new song has already started trending on many airwaves across the country and beyond and that is a good sign for Tom D’Frick.