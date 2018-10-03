Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback - Prince Mackay pleads

news

The CEO of RTP Awards, Mr Prince Mackay, has called on radio presenters in Ghana to dedicate the first weekend in the month of October to promote songs of Hip-life sensation Okomfour Kwadee - a move he believes will help show "industry solidarity" for the artiste's comeback.

Jerry Annaba, known on stage as Okomfour Kwadee is a fine musician who blends indigenous Ghanaian folktales with urban sounds. He has been off active music business for some years - reportedly undergoing rehabilitation treatment. He will however stage an introductory performance after years of silence this weekend at the 8th edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards, (RTP Awards 2018) at the Accra International Conference Centre to more than five thousand expected live audience and more through broadcast.

"He is a strong brand. We have been supporting him but we must make it an effort to promote his songs this weekend. Let's dedicate Thursday 4th, Friday 5th and Saturday 6th October to the active airing of Okomfuor Kwadee's music," Prince Mackay said.

Kwadee also has a tour planned in Europe soon, so this is just what he needs - the CEO or RTP Awards further stressed.

The call adds to the many advocacies pushing for more local contents in the media by some stakeholders with some stressing on strict 80% or Ghanaian contents.

Will this call be heeded to for Kwadee to have a smoother comeback onto the scene, or will he be ignore to his fate - to get into the dirt to work and push his songs all by himself?

"I don't believe we are wicked people. Ghanaians love Kwadee and will love to hear his songs, only if the presenters will play it. This guy has done so much for our music and at this particular point in his time, even though playing the songs will not bring him direct cash, he will be happy to know his people still have him in mind," Macky explained.