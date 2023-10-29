Take legal action, If you believe I have copied your song - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay's new song conveys a strong message criticizing the increasing acts of corruption and mismanagement by African leaders who accumulate public resources to enrich themselves at the expense of their people, and it shares similarities with Barima Sidney's piece.

While Wendy Shay's song has gained attention and appreciation for its creativity and for addressing important issues through music, some have accused her of music theft and copyright infringement.

Speaking on UTV Showbiz Night, while her choice of words in the song may be similar to Barima Sidney's piece, there is no law that restricts the use of words, and no one holds legal rights over words.

"I have been doing music for over five years now and I know the laws of copyright infringements and violations, there is no law that restricts the use of someone's words then if so our Nigerian musicians who use our phrases like ODO and OHEMAA have violated the policy but that is not how it works"