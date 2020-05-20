The track titled ‘Chan Chan Lady’ is a romantic and catchy Afrobeats song produced by iPappi who is known for his production on Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’. The music video has been shot and directed by David Duncan, who worked with artists such as La Même, Joey B, and Mugeez of R2bees.

Tecknikal, speaking on coming back to Ghana to shoot the video edited by Damola Ajanaku of Victorious Films, said “I definitely wanted the video to be shot in Ghana, the birthplace of Highlife music. I left Ghana when I was 15 but it will always be my home”.

He added that he wanted to pay tribute to his roots, saying that “most of my musical inspiration roots are from Ghana … Chan Chan Lady was greatly inspired by the Highlife genre, which originates from Ghana.”

‘Chan Chan Lady’ is Tecknikal’s first single in 2020 ever since joining Mugeez’ Extrial Music record label. Watch the video below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.