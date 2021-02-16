The America based singer is the first signee on Extrial Music Label and this masterpiece becomes his latest released under the label owned by Mygeez of R2Bees fame. ‘My Muse’ has been produced by iPappi and visuals directed by victorious films.

Tecknikal showcases his soft vocals on this afrobeats single which comes out with a beautiful rhythm ridding on smooth lines recounting how a special someone inspired something creative out of you.

Tecknikal and his muse

He takes his listeners on a trip to the land of good music with an urge for more. Speaking about the song, he said “it could be anybody at all, but in this case, it happens to be a significant other, that’s the perspective I wrote this song from".

The song is available on streaming platforms or you can check out its official video in the post below.