Tecknikal out with another masterpiece, drops new ‘Confirm’ single

Horning his readiness to give music lovers great tunes, he emphasized in the song that ‘If you sleeping on me, set your alarm”

Tecknikal’s ‘Confirm’ comes out with a striking tempo riding on smooth lines announcing his eagerness to work hard and make more money to support his family “So jealousy go shame’’

He is currently on a good music journey to entertain and give fans the urge for more beautiful songs from his camp.

Tecknikal after being signed onto Extrial Music has released ‘Fantasy’, ‘Chan Chan Lady’, ‘Rain or Shine, ‘My Muse’ and now ‘Confirm‘ an inspirational piece which everyone can vibe to romantic and catchy Afrobeats song produced by iPappi.