RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tecknikal out with another masterpiece, drops new ‘Confirm’ single

American based Ghanaian Afrobeats artist and the first signee on Mugeez’s Extrial Music Label, Tecknikal pours out his versatility in his new single ‘Confirm’.

Tecknikal
Tecknikal Tecknikal Pulse Ghana

The talented artist who has previously served fans with beautiful Afrobeats genres, has exhibited his rap prowess and his powerful singing voice on ‘Confirm’, this masterpiece was produced by iPappi and visuals directed by victorious films.

Recommended articles

Horning his readiness to give music lovers great tunes, he emphasized in the song that ‘If you sleeping on me, set your alarm

Tecknikal’s ‘Confirm’ comes out with a striking tempo riding on smooth lines announcing his eagerness to work hard and make more money to support his family “So jealousy go shame’’

He is currently on a good music journey to entertain and give fans the urge for more beautiful songs from his camp.

Tecknikal after being signed onto Extrial Music has released ‘Fantasy’, ‘Chan Chan Lady’, ‘Rain or Shine, ‘My Muse’ and now ‘Confirm‘ an inspirational piece which everyone can vibe to romantic and catchy Afrobeats song produced by iPappi.

Confirm is available on all music platforms. Listen to the song here

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed