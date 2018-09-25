Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum”

news

Rising Ghanaian rap performer Tee Rhyme has dropped a new single off of his upcoming “Tahoo” EP.

Titled “Twa W'anum”, the song urges the youth to spend lavishly because they don’t know what the future holds for them.

The Hip-hop jam which shares a similar concept with Kontihene’s “Di (Esaa Na Asa)” sheds light on the need to live the moment but also cautions listeners to spend wisely and invest.

The song which was produced by Azkonna and mixed by Qhola Beatz is just a warm up to the release of the project he named after his deceased father.

