Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco


#Forgive Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco

Dada Hafco was commenting on Teephlow’s latest single “Forgive” when he made that statement.

  • Published:
Teephlow play

Teephlow

Highlife musician Dada Hafco says “Teephlow is a big problem in the industry. I am just happy for him. He is a scarce rapper who goes out of the way to bring on something new and he is far ahead of his game.”

Dada Hafco was commenting on Teephlow’s latest single “Forgive”. The award-winning rapper featured silky voice singer, Adina on the song who also equally nailed it.

The song had a big prop from the Zylofon FM pundits; the pundits who are known to be a “no mercy critics” – the likes of Willie Roi and Producer Wei Ye Oteng – were swooned to ebb. Fans who also called in also endorsed the song as a masterpiece.

play Teephlow

 

“There’s a lot we can do to influence people than just record or perform our songs. We can do a lot with our lyrics. Let me use this opportunity to thank everyone supporting especially the DJs and Presenters who keep playing my songs,” Teephlow remarked.

He was on Zylofon FM on Tuesday morning October 9 to premier the new cut on their segment called “Judgment Board”.

Teephlow won “Record of the Year” in 2018 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with his song “State of the Art” on his “Phlowducation” EP (available on all online stores globally and locally).

Listen to “Forgive” here.

 

