Tems co-writes Rihanna’s Lift Me Up for Black Panther sequel

‘Lift Me Up’ written to honor and celebrate the life of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman was released on Friday, October 28.

It is one of the soundtracks featured on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Variety reported that Tems in a statement revealed that she was pleased to work with Rihanna on creating the song adding that she “has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Tems added that “after speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in Los Angeles, Rihanna made her post-baby return to the red carpet and shined bright like a diamond.

The pop icon wore a sequined Rick Owens gown paired with elbow-length gloves and diamond earrings from Reza.

Beau A$AP Rocky by her side for the event also dressed to match his lady love in similarly neutral-hued streetwear.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the “F—kin’ Problems” rapper, who welcomed their son in May, were caught canoodling on the carpet in their coordinating ensembles.

Others in attendance at the star-studded premiere included “Wakanda Forever” actors Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, in addition to Marvel newcomers like Simu Liu and Jameela Jamil.