The single is one of the songs on Future's 9th solo studio album 'I Never Liked You' and it features Drake and also samples vocals from Tems' 'Higher'.
Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination
Nigerian international sensation Tems has earned an MTV VMAs nomination for Best Hip Hop Video for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U'.
'Wait For U' debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thus earning Tems her third Billboard Hot 100 entry and made her only the second Afrobeats act to reach number one on the chart.
Full nomination list for 2022 VMAs:
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat – 'Woman'
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy'
- Ed Sheeran – 'Shivers'
- Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Olivia Rodrigo – 'brutal'
- Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Song of the Year
- Adele – 'Easy On Me'
- Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
- Doja Cat – 'Woman' – Kemosabe Records
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'
- Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'STAY'
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- SEVENTEEN
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – 'Way 2 Sexy'
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – 'Sweetest Pie'
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – 'One Right Now'
- ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – 'LA FAMA'
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'STAY'
Push Performance of the Year
- September 2021: Griff – 'One Night'
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – 'Sexy Villain'
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope ur miserable until ur dead”
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – 'Rock With You' – PLEDIS Entertainment
- January 2021: Mae Muller – 'Better Days'
- February 2022: GAYLE – 'abcdefu'
- March 2022: Sheneesa – 'R U That'
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – 'Tamagotchi'
- May 2022: Wet Leg – 'Chaise Longue'
- June 2022: Muni Long – 'Baby Boo'
- July 2022: Doechii – 'Persuasive'
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
- Doja Cat – 'Woman'
- Ed Sheeran – 'Shivers'
- Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
- Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
- Olivia Rodrigo – 'traitor'
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – 'From The D 2 The LBC'
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – 'WAIT FOR U'
- Kendrick Lamar – 'N95'
- Latto – 'Big Energy'
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – 'Do We Have A Problem?'
- Pusha T – 'Diet Coke'
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters – 'Love Dies Young'
- Jack White – 'Taking Me Back'
- Muse – 'Won’t Stand Down'
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – 'Black Summer'
- Shinedown – 'Planet Zero'
- Three Days Grace – 'So Called Life'
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear - 'Love It When You Hate Me'
- Imagine Dragons x JID – 'Enemy'
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – 'emo girl'
- Måneskin – 'I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE'
- Panic! At The Disco – 'Viva Las Vengeance'
- Twenty One Pilots – 'Saturday'
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – 'G R O W'
Best Latin
- Anitta – 'Envolver'
- Bad Bunny – 'Tití Me Preguntó'
- Becky G X KAROL G – 'MAMIII'
- Daddy Yankee – 'REMIX'
- Farruko – 'Pepas'
- J Balvin & Skrillex – 'In Da Getto'
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – 'City of Gods (Part II)'
- Chlöe – 'Have Mercy'
- H.E.R. – 'For Anyone'
- Normani ft. Cardi B – 'Wild Side'
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – 'No Love (Extended Version)'
- The Weeknd – 'Out Of Time'
Best K-Pop
- BTS – 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'
- ITZY – 'LOCO'
- LISA – 'LALISA'
- SEVENTEEN – 'HOT'
- Stray Kids – 'MANIAC'
- TWICE – 'The Feels'
Video for Good
- Kendrick Lamar – 'The Heart Part 5'
- Latto – 'Pussy'
- Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
- Rina Sawayama – 'This Hell'
- Stromae –'Fils de joie'
Best Metaverse Performance
- BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
- Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles'
- Foo Fighters – 'Studio 666'
- Kacey Musgraves – 'star-crossed'
- Madonna – 'Madame X'
- Olivia Rodrigo – 'driving home 2 u'
- Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
- Normani ft. Cardi B
- Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – 'family ties'
- Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
- Ed Sheeran – 'Shivers'
- Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Art Direction
- Adele – 'Oh My God'
- Doja Cat – 'Get Into It (Yuh)'
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – 'Way 2 Sexy'
- Kacey Musgraves – 'simple times'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – 'Sweetest Pie'
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish – 'Happier Than Ever'
- Coldplay X BTS – 'My Universe'
- Kendrick Lamar – 'The Heart Part 5'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – 'Sweetest Pie'
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – 'STAY'
Best Choreography
- BTS – 'Permission to Dance'
- Doja Cat – 'Woman'
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – 'Tears In The Club'
- Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Normani ft. Cardi B – 'Wild Side'
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – 'family ties'
- Doja Cat – 'Get Into It (Yuh)'
- Olivia Rodrigo – 'brutal'
- ROSALÍA – 'SAOKO'
- Taylor Swift – 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
- The Weeknd – 'Take My Breath'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh