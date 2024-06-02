TGMA 24: Stonebwoy takes home 9th Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award

The awards is happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center and this is his second win of the night.
Stonebwoy has won the ‘Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste’ of the year award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker beat competition from Ras Kukuu, Epixode and Samini
The event is expected to see numerous talents in the Ghana music industry awarded for their hard work in the year under review
The superstar recently released 5th Dimension, his first studio collection in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020.
This marks the 9th win for Stonebwoy in this category!
Stonebwoy’s music has gained popularity not only in Ghana but also across Africa and beyond.
The Ghana Music Academy Board is composed of professionals from all sectors of the music industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded judging panel.
Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.
The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.
Last year, Black Sherif won Artiste of the Year along with three other awards. Camidoh secured Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise took home Album of the Year for "5 Star," Sarkodie was named Hiplife Artiste of the Year, and Piesie Esther won both Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.