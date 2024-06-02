TGMA 24: Stonebwoy takes home 9th Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker beat competition from Ras Kukuu, Epixode and Samini

The awards is happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center and this is his second win of the night

The event is expected to see numerous talents in the Ghana music industry awarded for their hard work in the year under review

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstar recently released 5th Dimension, his first studio collection in three years after the release of Anloga Junction in 2020.

This marks the 9th win for Stonebwoy in this category!

Stonebwoy’s music has gained popularity not only in Ghana but also across Africa and beyond.

The Ghana Music Academy Board is composed of professionals from all sectors of the music industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded judging panel.

Leading the nominations for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award are Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Best New Artist category features Banzy Banero, DSL, King Paluta, Maya Blu, Olive the Boy, and Oseikrom Sikani.