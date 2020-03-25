The “Toto” hitmaker, on Sunday, March 29, will hold a live streaming concert dubbed ‘The Anticorona Concert’.

According to him, the concert will be held indoors with a few instrumentalists per government’s directive and stream it on his Facebook and YouTube channels for fans to enjoy.

He said it’s also an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“It's to entertain fans in the comfort of their homes and also remind them to stay safe and practice all measures that can help us curb the spread,” he said in a press statement.

Edem added that the concert will be interactive because fans will be allowed to ask questions during the live session which will last an hour.

“A very exciting and interactive performance because they can still ask questions during the live show.”

To join the fun, you need to follow Edem on Facebook (@EdemVRMG) and subscribe to his YouTube channel (@EdemOnTV).

‘The Anticorona Concert’ is supported by Pulse.com.gh, Ghanafuo.com, Beeniewords.com, Ghanaweb.com, NYDJLIve.com, Ghanamusic.com, Ghanandwom.com, Jonilar.net and Dklassgh.net.