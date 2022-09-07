The big five of Ghana’s current music scene making waves internationally

These ‘new school’ artists are breaking barriers and lifting the flag of Ghana high with their hard work and talent.

Pulse Ghana has identified some Ghanaian musicians who are progressively doing well both locally and internationally and has been compiled based on factors like the number of hit songs, international fame, domestic impact, and measures.

1. Black Sherif

Pulse Ghana

Born and raised in Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana Black Sherif is one of the newest Ghanaian artists making waves globally with his hit songs.

His song “Kweku The Traveller” is currently popular all over the world. With 1.3 million followers, Black Sherif is one of the most streamed Ghanaian rappers on Spotify.

His music is a blend of Ghanaian Highlife with reggae, hip hop, and other genres.

Many of his songs are very popular and trendy online with a great number of streams on streaming platforms.

He has even gained the attention of top musicians globally, the most recent being DJ Khaled, who described Black Sherif’s songs as ‘music that touches your soul’.

2. Gyakie

Pulse Nigeria

Jackline Acheampong famously known as Gyakie is a rising Ghanaian afrobeat/afro singer.

Born on 16 December 1998 into a musical family, her father Nana Acheampong is a legendary Ghanaian musician.

Gyakie debuted in 2019 with the track “Love is Pretty,” which opened the door for the subsequent single “Never Like This.”

Her claim to fame in August 2020 was the song “Forever” off her five-track EP, “Seed,” which received broadcast and topped the charts in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The Song Bird as she affectionately calls herself is gradually creating a name for herself and taking over the continent.

Gyakie was also the first African singer to join Spotify’s EQUAL hub, an initiative that platforms female artists and fosters equity for women in music globally.

She recently won the award for Best West African Artiste at Nigeria’s 15th Headies Awards which happened on September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA where she beat the likes of Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Amaarae (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), Aya Nakamura (Mali), and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde) to grab the prestigious award.

3. Amaarae

Amaarae Interview Pulse Nigeria

Another young act and icon taking the world by storm is Ama Serwah Genfi popularly called Amaarae.

Her debut EP, ‘Passion Fruit Summers’, launched her as one of the biggest voices in alternative pop, paving the way for her breakthrough record, ‘THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW’.

In 2021, Amaarae collaborated with African R&B royalty Tiwa Savage on ‘Tales By Moonlight, as well as most recently with the Billboard-topping songstress Kali Uchis on a remix of ‘SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY’ and is currently sweeping the world as her track.

Amaarae was also featured on the soundtrack extended play record (EP) for the Black Panther sequel. She was featured on the second song of the EP, titled ‘A body, A Coffin’, an Afrobeat-infused song and is currently one of the most streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify with more than 5 million followers.

4. Camidoh

Pulse Ghana

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie is a 21-year-old fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats songwriter and musician known by the stage name Camidoh.

His song “Sugarcane”, a favorite of many music fans brought him to the limelight which trended in 8 nations on the Spotify ecosystem, including Norway and France.

With lyrics that jump between English and Ewe, he is the shining example of Ghana’s emerging Afropop movement.

He entered the music in late 2018 with his debut track, “For My Lover,” which featured Darko Vibes.

5. King Promise

Pulse Ghana

Gregory Bortey Promise Newman known as King Promise in the entertainment world is a well-known entertainer who is famed for being a brilliant songwriter and artist. A lot of his fans enjoy his beautiful songs not to mention the fact that he is a great performer.

King Promise is an enthusiastic storyteller who draws his inspiration from family, friends, hustling, love, and celebration.

King Promise was immersed in music from a young age, but unwittingly, his father helped create his cross-genre and cross-cultural musical preferences by exposing him to everything from Reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian Highlife. Since releasing his first single, ‘Thank God’, Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread. A considerable buzz manifested locally; before he knew it, his career had taken off.