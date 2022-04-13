The biggest sports bet I have won is ₵20,000 - Kweku Flick

In an interview with this reporter, the artiste indicated that he won the bet in a Champions League match in November 2021.

"₵20,000. It was a Champions League match in November 2021. I invested the money," he revealed.

Last year, he revealed elsewhere that it was through sports betting he got money to record his first song as a musician.

Now promoting his current song, ‘Ewiase,’ Kweku Flick also revealed that the song is “off” his upcoming Extended Play (EP) dubbed 'King of Melodies'.

According to the rapper, he has completed all the tracks on the EP and is set to release it.

However, he added that there will not be any collaborations on the EP. He indicated that his fans should expect collaborations on his next project, which could be an EP or an album.

“I’m yet to release my King of Melodies EP. 'Ewiase' is the number 5 track on the EP. Done with everything. No collaboration. Only Kweku Flick. Enjoy Kweku Flick before collaborations. I will collaborate with other artistes may be on the next EP or the next album.”

Asked when he will release the 'King of Melodies' EP, he said “maybe in May or April 29th.”

Kweku Flick, who started his music journey in 2019, had his break-through when he released ‘Money’ in 2020.

When this reporter asked him what his wildest dream is, he said he wants to be “everywhere.”

“I want the name, the sound, the brand, the face Kweku Flick to be everywhere. I want the kids to chase me. I want money to chase me and I want the big artistes to chase me.”

Although his career is relatively young, he has received several nominations from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) and the 3Music Awards.

In an interview on Hitz FM on Wednesday, April 13, Kweku gave “big shouts to VGMA for not nominating” him for any award this year, although he filed for nominations.

He pointed out that he is not disappointed by this.

The BKC Music signee noted that, he has decided to not say anything about him not getting a single nomination from the VGMA this year.

This is regardless of the fact that he filed for the 'Hip-Hop Song of the Year and the 'Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year' categories, he said.

He further indicated that he submitted his songs ‘Attack,’ which featured Strongman and 'No Sleeping' featuring Kuami Eugene to the VGMAs.