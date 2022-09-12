'The goal is to take over' - Global Boga announces his return to the music scene

In an interview with Pulse one on one, Global Boga said the project was inspired by the pain he felt when he lost his wife and son and that ‘Reborn’ was created from a place of pain and joy.

The album is made up of songs like ‘I’ll Be Fine’, ‘Love You', ‘ Miss You' , ‘Drowning’ and ‘Fere (Ashamed)’.

According to him, the track ‘ I'll Be Fine’ was created when he started feeling like himself again and also noted that it is meant to motivate people going through something out there that they will be fine using himself as an example.

“Reborn is basically like I died and woke up again and that is the whole project I dropped on my wife’s birthday. So Reborn is a whole masterpiece that begins with ‘I’ll Be Fine’ and it came from pain and at the same time joy from when started feeling myself again. I put that song out to motivate people that are going through it to.”

The dancer also recounted how music was his only therapy after he lost his wife Nicole. He said the one thing he used to remember her with was music and that his recording set was the last gift he received from her and so he had to go back to music.

He added that the awful event occurred just as his career was about to start, leaving him with no choice but to return to his music.

Additionally, Global Boga claimed that despite requests from others, he had never sought help. According to him, he doesn’t need to see a therapist to help him deal with his pain, because only he understands how it feels.

Talking about taking his music to another level, the singer said his goal is to take over Ghana and that he is not stopping till he does.

“Honestly, the goal is to take over Ghana. Because the house is for us and we are not going anywhere till we do. We will always go and come” he said.

The multi-talented musician and dancer lost his wife Nichole and unborn son in 2020.

The 24-year-old who was also a YouTuber reportedly died through cardiac arrest after delivering her son who died too after a c-section delivery.

The two met through Stonebwoy’s former manager, Black Cedi at a dance rehearsal, recalling which Boga said that Thea appeared like an angel when he first saw her. Both Nicole and Boga used to share their dancing and choreography videos on Instagram and YouTube.