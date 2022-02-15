The Little Cow Consulting Limited and Pulse Marketing to release 'Sing Along Ghana' album on February 25

Pulse Ghana

'Sing Along Ghana' amalgamates Jama, Simpa, Damba, Agbadza and other Ghanaian music genres to create nostalgic, thick textured songs in English, Ga-Adangme, Ewe, Kasem, Ga, Dagbani and Akan. 'Sing Along Ghana' synthesizes live instrumentation of the Gonje, Lunga (talking drum) and modern guitars to produce a mix of upbeat, smooth and distinct tunes that remind you of your childhood or simply leave you a little more curious about the true meanings of the folk songs you knew.

The first single off the album, 'For My Baby' by Camidoh, Pearl and Badu, is live on all streaming platforms (Link to song: https://bit.ly/3Ls8f3F). 'For My Baby' is a rendition of Ewe lullaby 'Tuu tuu Gbͻvi' as a love song to babies and lovers. The album was produced by Seshi Dotse, who has worked with the likes of Sarkodie on 'La Borrow' and Donzy & Kofi Kinaata on 'Crusade'. Some artistes on the album include Camidoh, Asi Renie, Titi Owusu, JJ Gonami, Naana Blu and 2 Fyngers.

Further details of the album launch will be communicated in due course.

Pulse Ghana

About The Little Cow Consulting Limited

The Little Cow Consulting Limited is an indigenous African full-service marketing agency that helps local and global brands in Africa optimize their value and impact creation potential with unconventional, high-quality end-to-end solutions.

The Little Cow is headquartered in East Legon – Accra, with a regional office in Kigali, Rwanda and an operational presence in Uganda.

For more information, visit www.thelittlecow.net.

Pulse Ghana

About Pulse Marketing

Pulse Marketing is a part of Pulse, Africa's leading innovative media company, which informs and engages Africa's young audience. The Pulse mass media platforms and social media channels reach millions of users monthly in Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Senegal and Uganda and provide expansive media reach to its partners. Pulse Marketing is a 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Learn more about Pulse Marketing at www.pulse.africa.

About Sing Along Ghana