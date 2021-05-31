There’s Doctor on the mic - Abiana

A voice that broke through my deep thoughts and pain instantly injecting a dose of hope, a stint of delight, and the most awe-inspiring interlacing and delivery of words that warmed the heart and calmed the nerves. A voice that made me agree instantly that truly, “without music, life would be a mistake”.

The song that made my day was Okyeame Quame’s Award-winning “Bolgatanga Girl”, but the delivery that ignited everything musical and emotional in me; the voice which offered that rapid and complete the solution to my woes, that genius of musical talent I would find out later was Abiana!

In October 2020, the beautiful, young, vibrant singer and songwriter born Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, released a totally breathtaking single titled, ‘Adun lei’ which instantly shot her into the world of fame and recognition opening doors of appearances and performance opportunities to her. Notable among these are her awe-inspiring performances at the 2021 President’s Inaugural Dinner and the much talked about performance with the Blacklace Band at the 70th birthday party for Ghana’s First lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Her journey dates a decade and over, having tried to get into a number of music reality TV shows; but not quite getting in. She would, in 2013 join the Afro Harmony Band as a Backing Vocalist and later in 2014, Hy Skuul band as a lead singer before launching her music career as a solo artiste in 2020.

“I can sing in whichever genre I prefer, but what I really love to do…my kind of music, I call it Soul Life…It comes from deep within. From a place of both pleasure and pain. A place of laughter and tears…it comes from deep down my soul” – Abiana.

Unlike many others who have had to do it for years to get the recognition, Abiana in just 6 months managed to catch the attention of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Board earning two solid nominations (Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year) in the 2021 edition of the festival slated for late June 2021.

Abiana, who holds a BSc in Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) also loves to play the guitar and is signed to the +233-record label with 3 singles, ‘Adunlei’ in October 2020, ‘Amen’ in December 2020, and her latest ‘Bonooni’ released in March 2021 to her credit!

At the just ended 4syte Music Video Awards 2021, Abiana won Best Photography Video for Adun Lei beating 11 others.

Indeed, there is a doctor on the microphone. Say hello to Abiana!

The Musical Genius.