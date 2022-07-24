A Plus is drawing attention to an issue that is reportedly going on in Lynx Entertainment. According to the s A Plus, the 'Angela' hitmaker has requested to leave his record label and that is causing uneasiness in the Lynx camp.
'There's trouble in Lynx, Kuami Eugene wants to leave and I support him' - A Plus (VIDEO)
Kuami Eugene's relationship with Lynx Entertainment is likely to end very soon.
"I have some intel, I have information that there is some uneasy calm between Kuami Eugene and his record label, that's the information I have," A Plus said on United Showbiz last night.
According to A Plus, he supports Kuami Eugene's move and he doesn't want anyone to sabotage him if he successfully ends his contract with the record label owned by Richie Mensah.
"It is a very good move because nobody in this world should say I will die where I am. Everyone should aspire to get to a greater height and I support people who want to do that. But we don't want anyone to say that he is not a man so they shouldn't play his songs," A Plus said.
The regular panellist on UTV's Saturday night show emphasized that he doesn't want anyone to sabotage him and kill his talent. "If Kuami Eugene wants to leave or whatever I heard, I don't want to hear later that he doesn't have talent, he has everything".
Advising Kuami Eugene on the next move, A Plus in the video below concluded that "if that is true that he wants to leave before he moves from lynx, he should have a team that is ready to push him just as Lynx is doing".
