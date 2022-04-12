'They put their language aside and sing in pidgin' - Kelvyn Boy shares lesson from Nigeria

The Afro Beat artiste opines that Ghanaian songs can faster reach such a global audience if attention is paid to the packaging of songs. “They (Nigerians) have managed to balance their sound and made sure their outcome is global," he said.

Kelvyn Boy went on a media tour in Nigeria a few weeks ago to promote his new song. In a conversation with Ato Kwamina Otoo for an interview on Takoradi-based Connect FM, he emphasized that the language of the song also plays an important role.

"They most of the time put all their dialects aside and speak the pidgin (English), and they tap from everyone; Amapiano, Highlife… they have managed to box it into one,” he asserted.

Kelvyn Boy agrees that efforts are being made by Ghanaian musicians but suggests that a lot more could be done. The award-winning singer is also called on Ghanaians to support good music, in order to achieve a result that will be beneficial for all.