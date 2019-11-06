The popular hip-hop song which was released a few months ago off Sarkodie’s forthcoming album, “Black Love”, was part of the SarkCess Music label boss’ performance at the just-ended “This Is Tema” concert.

But among the thousands of fans who stormed the Chemu School Park to enjoy the concert, Sarkodie’s mother was the highlight of the event.

Madam Emma was captured on camera trying to sing along to her son’s song but her attempt turned into a hilarious scene.

Watch the viral video of Sarkodie’s mother’s effort below.